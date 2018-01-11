Hollywood star James Franco facing more sexual behaviour allegations

James Franco is facing further claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

The Spier-Man actor, 39, had previously said that allegations made on social media after his Golden Globes win were “not accurate”.

Franco was earlier this week awarded a Golden Globes trophy for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in The Disaster Artist.

The Los Angeles Times reported that five women, including four who studied under Franco, accused him of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

After meeting at Playhouse West in North Hollywood, two former student actresses said he became hostile and stormed off when they did not volunteer to remove their clothes during a scene at a strip club, the paper said.

Another student, Sarah Tither-Kaplan, 26, alleged that Franco removed protective guards covering other actresses’ vaginas while stimulating oral sex on them during filming of The Long Home in May 2015.

Franco’s lawyer Michael Plonsker told the Times “the allegations about the protective guards are not accurate”.

Cynthia Huffman, the film’s casting director, said: “All actresses were aware of the nudity scenes ahead of time. I personally checked on all the actresses constantly to make sure they were OK and comfortable.

“I did not receive any complaints.

“I feel horrible that anyone was made to feel uncomfortable but we went to great lengths to make sure all the actresses in the nude scenes felt comfortable and safe.”

Actress Violet Paley, 23, told the paper that during a consensual relationship with Franco, he pressured her into performing oral sex while they were in a car.

Franco told The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week: “The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long.

“So, I don’t want to shut them down in any way. It’s, I think, a good thing and I support it.”

Franco apologised in 2014 after flirting with Briton Lucy Clode. She was 17 when he flirted with her online after they met outside a Broadway theatre in New York.

He said he had used “bad judgment” and had “learned my lesson”.

Anti-harassment campaign in the spotlight at Golden Globes