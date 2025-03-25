Men need to take a stand against misery of misogyny  - Lorna Slater

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

​Misogyny is on the rise and its impacts are being felt in every corner of Scotland. From our schools and streets to our screens, women and girls are facing an alarming resurgence of prejudice and hatred.

This is not just a women’s issue; it is a societal crisis. If we are serious about building a safer, fairer country, we must all, particularly men must take action.

The prominence of Netflix’s new series Adolescence has brought these issues into the spotlight. It has sparked overdue and important conversations about how young men are being radicalised.

It shows the dangers faced by boys growing up in a digital age where misogyny is packaged as entertainment and empowerment - and asks how it can be going on under all of our noses without anyone noticing until it’s too late.

We are witnessing a dangerous culture taking hold, where outdated and sexist ideas are dressed-up as ‘self-improvement.’ Boys are told they must be ‘alphas,’ dominating others to achieve status and respect, while compassion is seen as weakness.

Being a parent to teenagers in this modern age must be terrifying. The ability for children to step away from the screen, the adverts and the influencers and relax into nature, a book or family time feels like an impossible challenge.

Understanding the term “Influencer” is vitally important in identifying what is changing in kids' formative years now. When I was a teenager, I had posters on my wall from magazines and the influence of those I admired would have been limited to the occasional article or interview. Now, influencer is a full-time job with hundreds of hours of video, audio and photos uploaded every week.

Some of the role models that young men are being exposed to are dangerous. Many promote a world where women are viewed as less-than, where their safety, dignity, and equality are constantly undermined.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

We need men to be part of the solution. Boys and young men won’t always listen to women asking for equality—but they will listen to their fathers, brothers, grandads, teachers and friends. Perhaps one of Adolescence’s biggest takeaways.

It’s time for more men to step up, not just when it affects their loved ones, but because it’s the right thing to do.