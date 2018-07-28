Mass indyref2 rally set to take place on streets of Inverness

A mass rally in support of Scottish independence is to go ahead in Inverness this afternoon.

Thousands of supporters of Scottish independence are expected to hit the streets of the Highland capital for the All Under One Banner march, which is one of a series that have taken place across the country.

The weather, however, may play a part in how many attend. Scattered showers are forecast for most of Saturday, with much of the country experiencing torrential rain as the July heatwave comes to a dreich end.

In May, a rally in Glasgow attracted tens of thousands of Scottish independence supporters.

The Inverness rally, which is scheduled to take place this afternoon, will result in some road closures, Highland Council have said.

Ardross Terrace and Culduthel Road will be closed between 13:00 and 14:45.