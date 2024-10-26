“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a robbery in South Queensferry.

The suspect was first seen outside the petrol station at Ferrymuir Gait around 2.15 pm on Friday, and then a short time later, entered the premises with a weapon and demanded money

The male staff member was unhurt and did not require medical treatment.

The suspect has been described as being between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins and of medium build.

At the time, he was wearing a black beanie style hat with a grey trim, a grey snood which covered his mouth and nose.

He was also wearing a brown coat with a fur trim collar and cuffs, blue jeans and white trainers.

He wore blue gloves with writing on the rear of the left hand, was carrying a black backpack and he spoke with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Martin Smith said: “The staff member was understandably shocked at what happened, but thankfully uninjured.

"Reviewing CCTV is key part of this enquiry and officers are extensively working through all available footage. If you have local CCTV or were in the area and have dash-cam footage, please get in touch as you may have captured something that can assist our investigation.