Armed police were initially called to the scene.

A 52-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a report of a firearm being discharged in a building in Glasgow.

Police said his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers remain at the scene of the incident in the Drumoyne Road area of the city, after receiving a report of the incident at about4pm on Friday.

Armed police were initially called to the scene but they have since been stood down.