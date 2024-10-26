Man taken to hospital after 'firearm discharged' in Glasgow

By Amy Watson
Comment
Published 26th Oct 2024, 08:21 BST
Armed police were initially called to the scene.

A 52-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a report of a firearm being discharged in a building in Glasgow.

Police said his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers remain at the scene of the incident in the Drumoyne Road area of the city, after receiving a report of the incident at about4pm on Friday.

Armed police were initially called to the scene but they have since been stood down.

Police said they do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public but they are advising people to avoid the area while inquiries continue.

