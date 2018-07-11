Man who led police on 140mph chase near Glasgow faces jail

A man who led police on a chase along Scotland’s busiest motorway at 140mph has been warned he faces jail.

Steven Longmore, 22, was seen speeding through Renfrew, near Glasgow, last month by teams of police who tried to stop him.

He crossed the central reservation and sped off before driving down the M8 so fast officers were unable to catch him and a helicopter had to be scrambled to assist.

The chase only came to an end when Longmore tried to leave the M8 – and crashed into a barrier on the off ramp.

The details emerged yesterday when Longmore appeared in the dock at Paisley Sheriff Court over the events of 16 June this year.

He pleaded guilty to four charges under the Road Traffic Act 1988 – dangerous driving, driving without insurance, failing to stop for police and taking his father’s car without his permission.

Procurator Fiscal Depute Meghan Glancey said Longmore had been at his father’s home in Nevis Road, Renfrew, at about 9pm on the day in question and left in his father’s Vauxhall Astra SRI after taking the spare key.

She said: “Speed checks were being carried out on Renfrew Road and police observed the accused traveling towards them in lane two and the speed appeared to them to be excessive. As a result, one of the officers stepped on to the carriageway and signaled to the car to pull in.”

Longmore slowed the vehicle down but did not stop completely and then sped off.

Miss Glancey said: “The driver then crossed the central reservation, towards the opposite carriageway, police officers entered their vehicle and activated their blue lights, signalling for the accused to stop and he failed to do so, so a pursuit was then declared with arrangements made for additional resources to assist.”

The officers tailed Longmore but he sped through two red lights before joining the motorway.

Miss Glancey said: “On the M8 he swerved between lanes and continued to travel at excessive speeds.

“Two police cars were following the accused and a police helicopter was also summoned to assist in the pursuit.”

As he deferred sentence on Longmore, of Maxwell Street, Paisley, until next month for background reports to be prepared, Sheriff Colin Pettigrew warned him he could be jailed.