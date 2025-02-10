Man who died in collision with HGV named by police

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Gyorgy at his difficult time.”

A man who died following a crash with a HGV near Peterhead has been named by police.

Gyorgy Jaczko , 53, died after the car he was driving, a grey Toyota Rav 4, collided with the HGV on the A90 at Auchiries at around 1pm on Friday January 17 .

Emergency services attended but Mr Gyorgy, who was from the Peterhead area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no reports of any other injuries at the time.