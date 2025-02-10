Man who died in collision with HGV named by police

A man who died following a crash with a HGV near Peterhead has been named by police.

Gyorgy Jaczko , 53, died after the car he was driving, a grey Toyota Rav 4, collided with the HGV on the A90 at Auchiries at around 1pm on Friday January 17 .

Emergency services attended but Mr Gyorgy, who was from the Peterhead area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no reports of any other injuries at the time.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Gyorgy at his difficult time and they have asked that their privacy is respected."

