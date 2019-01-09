Man tried to jump in car with child near Dundee primary school

Have your say

A man has tried to jump into a car with a woman and child inside near a Dundee primary school.

Police said the woman and child were alarmed by the incident, which happened on Glenconnor Drive next to Rowantree Primary School at 11:45am on Tuesday.

The man, aged between 60 and 70 years of age, then left the scene.

READ MORE: Police name man who died after Dundee disturbance

Neither the woman or child was hurt.

The man is described as having grey hair and grey stubble. He was missing his front teeth and was wearing a dark jacket and trousers.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101.