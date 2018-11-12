Man reported after drone spotted flying over stadium at SPFL match

A football match almost had to be stopped after a drone was spotted flying over the pitch.

Police Scotland said they dealt with the “unusual, but increasingly common”, incident at the Arbroath v Montrose football match at Gayfield Park, Arbroath, on November 10.

The device was seen flying over the pitch and other nearby areas during the match.

It was noticed by the match officials who were prepared to stop the SPFL League One fixture, which finished 2-0 to Arbroath.

Police officers were able to trace the pilot nearby and say he will be reported to the procurator fiscal for the relevant offence.

The use of drones and small unmanned air vehicles are covered by Air Navigation Order 2016.

Under the order, it is illegal to fly a drone over any stadium or open-air area congregated by the public.

Angus local area commander chief Inspector David McIntosh, said: “Flying drones without the appropriate training, experience or license can be hazardous, no more so than over a crowded area such as a football match or concert.

“A loss of power or signal to the drone can have a significant impact and cause injuries to others.

“Drones that are used at events have the appropriate license and are used in the full knowledge of the organiser and events planning team to ensure the safety of others.

“Any person using a drone irresponsibly could be arrested, but will certainly have the drone confiscated and the circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“If you have a drone, or are planning to buy or use one, please make yourself familiar with the appropriate legislation, and use the equipment safely and sensibly.”