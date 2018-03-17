Man in hospital after Port Glasgow stabbing

Have your say

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Inverclyde.

Police said a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to a stab wound after an altercation at a home in Port Glasgow.

Officers were called to the house at Pladda Avenue at 12.40pm on Friday.

READ MORE: M9 in Stirling closed after serious road crash

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released pending further inquiries.

Detective Constable Neil Gorman from Greenock Police Office has appealed to anyone who was in the area of Pladda Avenue around the time of the incident on Friday afternoon to come forward to police