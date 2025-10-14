Man who tried to kill wife by hitting her with his van jailed for eight years

Domestic abuser Alan Johnston, 62, struck his estranged wife with his van last year.

A man who tried to murder his estranged wife by hitting her with his van has been jailed for eight years.

Alan Johnston, of Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, was found guilty of attempted murder and domestic abuse on September 11 at the High Court in Dundee.

On Tuesday, at the High Court in Edinburgh, the 62-year-old received a 10-year extended sentence with eight years in custody.

Prosecutors showed he had become increasingly abusive towards his former partner, including restricting her access to the internet and telling her which rooms she was allowed into at their home.

He also poured water from a kettle over her head.

The court heard he tried to block the sale of their property and watched her from his parked vehicle while revving the engine.

On March 4 last year, Johnston’s offending came to a head when he struck her with his van.

Witness evidence heard in court detailed how he assaulted the injured victim and threatened to soak her in petrol and set her on fire.

He was also found guilty of breaching a civil domestic abuse interdict, which the victim had obtained to keep herself safe from her estranged husband.

Johnston was also given a indefinite non-harassment order.

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “Alan Johnston is a calculating and controlling domestic abuser whose actions could have had devastating consequences.

“Prosecutors were able to demonstrate a course of abusive behaviour which culminated in him attempting to murder his estranged wife with a vehicle.

“Johnston has now been held accountable following this prosecution, which should send a clear message to those who commit this type of offending.

“No one should have to live in fear of a partner or former partner, and I would urge anyone affected to consider reporting your experience when you feel ready, able and safe to do so.