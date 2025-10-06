Edinburgh incident: Man, 81, dies after being hit by bus in Edinburgh city centre
An 81-year-old man has died after he was hit by a bus in Edinburgh city centre.
The collision happened on Annandale Street at the junction with Haddington Place at 1.20am on September 28.
The man was taken to hospital after the incident. Police have confirmed the man died on Saturday.
Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and they have asked for privacy.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone with information that could help who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0302 of September 28.