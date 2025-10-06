The man died in hospital on Saturday.

An 81-year-old man has died after he was hit by a bus in Edinburgh city centre.

The collision happened in the early hours of Sunday morning | Google Maps

The collision happened on Annandale Street at the junction with Haddington Place at 1.20am on September 28.

Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and they have asked for privacy.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone with information that could help who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”