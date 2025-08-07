Reekie Linn waterfall: Man, 65, dies after falling at popular Angus beauty spot

His body was recovered following a rescue operation

A 65-year-old man has died after he fell at a waterfall on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the Reekie Linn waterfall near Kilry, Angus, just before noon.

Reekie Linn Waterfall is a popular spot on the River Isla in Angusplaceholder image
Reekie Linn Waterfall is a popular spot on the River Isla in Angus | SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Officers said a man's body was recovered following a rescue operation.

His death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

