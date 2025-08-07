Reekie Linn waterfall: Man, 65, dies after falling at popular Angus beauty spot
His body was recovered following a rescue operation
A 65-year-old man has died after he fell at a waterfall on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the Reekie Linn waterfall near Kilry, Angus, just before noon.
Officers said a man's body was recovered following a rescue operation.
His death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Comments
0 comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.