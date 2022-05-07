Man dies attending Fleetwood Mac tribute band concert at Edinburgh's Usher Hall

Emergency vehicles were called to the venue on Thursday evening, attending for about an hour, and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35pm on Thursday, 5 May, police were called to the Lothian Road area of Edinburgh, following the sudden death of a 62-year-old man. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Usher Hall can trace its roots back to the end of the 19th century when wealthy brewer Andrew Usher made a generous donation to the city to create the venue, which opened in 1914.

On Thursday it was hosting Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, described as “the world’s finest tribute” to the band, and “personally endorsed” by the original group’s founding member Mick Fleetwood.