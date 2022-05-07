Services to Glasgow Queen Street Low level have also been impacted after the incident, which happened between Airdrie and Shettleston last night.

ScotRail says it is investigating the derailment and replacement bus services are being put in place.

Anyone travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow today is urged to go via Falkirk to or from Queen Street.

The rail operator tweeted about several changes to services which will be in place today.

"We're running a limited service via Glasgow Queen St Low Level following an operational incident between Airdrie & Shettleston last night.

“No trains will run between Airdrie & Bathgate today.

"Trains will run hourly on these routes in both directions:

The incident happened near Airdrie.

“Helensburgh - Shettleston

“Edinburgh - Bathgate

“Balloch - Bellgrove.”

ScotRail added: “Replacement buses will run between Shettleston & Bathgate, calling at all stations.

“Travelling between Glasgow & Edinburgh? You're best catching a train via Falkirk (to/from Queen St)."