The man was rushed to hospital after the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing after a 49-year-old man was ‘confronted and attacked by three masked men armed with weapons’ at a house in Dumbarton.

Officers said the man was assaulted after answering the door of a house on Auchenreoch Avenue in Bellsmyre on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘attack’ happened just before 7am on Sunday | Google Maps

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Detective Constable Hanley, Clydebank CID, said: “The motive of this attack has yet to be established.

“The only description of the suspects at the moment are that they were all white and dressed all in black.

“Whilst the attack happened early in the morning, we are still keen to hear from or speak to anyone who may have seen the men responsible run off or get into a car from Auchenreoch Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are still carrying out local enquiries, so if you can assist, then please call police on 101 quoting incident number 0836 of Sunday, 5 October 2025.