Auchenreoch Avenue incident: Man, 49, 'attacked by three masked men with weapons' at house in Dumbarton
Police are appealing after a 49-year-old man was ‘confronted and attacked by three masked men armed with weapons’ at a house in Dumbarton.
Officers said the man was assaulted after answering the door of a house on Auchenreoch Avenue in Bellsmyre on Sunday.
He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where medical staff describe his condition as stable.
Detective Constable Hanley, Clydebank CID, said: “The motive of this attack has yet to be established.
“The only description of the suspects at the moment are that they were all white and dressed all in black.
“Whilst the attack happened early in the morning, we are still keen to hear from or speak to anyone who may have seen the men responsible run off or get into a car from Auchenreoch Avenue.
“We are still carrying out local enquiries, so if you can assist, then please call police on 101 quoting incident number 0836 of Sunday, 5 October 2025.
“Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”