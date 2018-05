Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his sister after her body was discovered near a roadside.

Annalise Johnstone, 22, was found dead in a wooded area close to the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning in Perth and Kinross on 10 May.

Jordan Johnstone, 24, was charged with murder and theft when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court today.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.