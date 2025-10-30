A970 crash: Man arrested and woman rushed to hospital after rush hour incident in Shetland

Rachel Fergusson
By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 09:53 GMT
Shocking aftermath of fire which ravaged 400-year-old fishermen's storehouse
A 19-year-old man has been arrested following the incident.

A major road in Shetland has been closed following a rush hour crash on Thursday morning.

Police said the A970 in the Levenwick area of Shetland is currently closed after a woman was struck by car at around 7.30am.

The woman was struck by a car at around 7.30am on Thursdayplaceholder image
The woman was struck by a car at around 7.30am on Thursday | Google Maps

Officers said the incident happened shortly after they were called to an earlier crash in the same area.

The woman has been taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment, and a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Police said enquiries are ongoing, and emergency services remain at the scene.

A diversion for drivers is in place through Levenwick village.

