A 19-year-old man has been arrested following the incident.

A major road in Shetland has been closed following a rush hour crash on Thursday morning.

Police said the A970 in the Levenwick area of Shetland is currently closed after a woman was struck by car at around 7.30am.

Officers said the incident happened shortly after they were called to an earlier crash in the same area.

The woman has been taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment, and a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Police said enquiries are ongoing, and emergency services remain at the scene.