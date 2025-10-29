Inverclyde crash: Woman, 42, and dog die after being hit by car on Port Glasgow A8 road

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2025, 15:14 GMT
The Scotsman Bulletin Wednesday October 29 2025 #Politics.mp4
Emergency services attended but both died at the scene

A woman and her dog have died after a crash on an Inverclyde road.

Amy Gray, 42, and her dog Reggie were struck by a Land Rover Sport as they crossed the east bound carriageway of Greenock Road at around 7.05am on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended but both died at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have confirmed their family is aware and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Want the latest news and top stories from across Scotland landing directly on your phone’s lock screen? Sign up to our WhatsApp News Channel

It is understood the driver of the Land Rover was not injured and the road has now reopened.

Amy Gray and her dog Reggie died after the crash. placeholder image
Amy Gray and her dog Reggie died after the crash. | Police Scotland

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Officers assisting family at ‘extremely difficult’ time

Sergeant Patrick McWilliams, Police Scotland Road Policing, said: "We have specialist officers with Mrs Gray's family at this extremely difficult time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'd ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or who have dashcam footage of the incident, to contact police."

Details can be passed to police by calling 101 and quoting incident 0401 of Wednesday, October 29 when calling.

Related topics:Emergency servicesFamilyNewsletterPolice
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice