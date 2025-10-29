Inverclyde crash: Woman, 42, and dog die after being hit by car on Port Glasgow A8 road
A woman and her dog have died after a crash on an Inverclyde road.
Amy Gray, 42, and her dog Reggie were struck by a Land Rover Sport as they crossed the east bound carriageway of Greenock Road at around 7.05am on Wednesday.
Emergency services attended but both died at the scene.
Police have confirmed their family is aware and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
It is understood the driver of the Land Rover was not injured and the road has now reopened.
Officers assisting family at ‘extremely difficult’ time
Sergeant Patrick McWilliams, Police Scotland Road Policing, said: "We have specialist officers with Mrs Gray's family at this extremely difficult time.
"I'd ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or who have dashcam footage of the incident, to contact police."
Details can be passed to police by calling 101 and quoting incident 0401 of Wednesday, October 29 when calling.