Man arrested and charged over woman’s death in Kilmarnock

A man is due in court in connection with the death of a woman in East Ayrshire.

Police said she was found seriously injured at an address in Kilmarnock on Tuesday night.

She died in hospital a short time later and the man, 51, was arrested and charged.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.20pm on Tuesday evening, police were called to a report of a woman seriously injured within an address in Craigie Place, Kilmarnock.

“She was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital where she died a short time later.”

The man is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.