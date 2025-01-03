Boy, 15, in hospital after being found seriously injured in the street

“Officers remain at the scene.”

A teenager is in a serious condition in hospital after found injured in the street on New Year's Day .

Police Scotland said they were called out to a 15-year-old boy on an electric bike having being found injured on Aurs Drive, Barrhead, East Renfrewshire , at about 10.55pm .

Emergency services attended and he was taken to the Queen Elizbeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he is said to be in a serious condition.

Detective Inspector Ross Jamieson said: "Officers remain at the scene while we work to establish exactly what has happened.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have information which could assist us to get in touch.

"I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage or private CCTV to contact us."

Aurs Drive is closed between the junctions of Arthurlie Street and Kelvin Drive and police have asked drivers to avoid the area.