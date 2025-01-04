"Our thoughts are with Elizabeth's family, friends and everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

Man, 18, arrested after 70-year-old killed in Hogmanay hit-and-run | Police Scotland

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a woman died during a hit-and-run incident in Renfrewshire on New Year's Eve .

Elizabeth Kennedy , 70, was struck by a car on Barrhead Road in Paisley at 7pm on Tuesday .

Emergency services attended and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland had been attempting to trace the driver who had fled the scene.

On Saturday, the force announced it had arrested a man, who was later released pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector Jan MacColl said on Friday: "Our thoughts are with Elizabeth's family, friends and everyone affected by this tragic incident. Officers will continue to support her family as our inquiries progress.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have seen a white car in the area around that time, possibly with damage, to come forward.

"We would also ask anyone with dashcam footage that could assist our investigation to please get in touch.