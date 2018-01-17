Major delays expected on Scotland’s roads amid snowfall

Have your say

After heavy snowfall last night and more expected this evening, many of Scotland’s major roads are experiencing lengthy delay.

The Scottish Government have urged people living in the south of Edinburgh and the Lothians to avoid travel tonight

Those in Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders, South Ayrshire, East Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, North Lanarkshire, East Renfrewshire have also been advised to stay off the roads.

For those making the journey home this evening, Traffic Scotland have reported disruptions on a number of roads.

- M77 J1 between slips: two lanes restricted Southbound indefinitely.

Traffic Scotland have warned of delays. Picture: Traffic Scotland

- M8 J25 West - East Clyde Tunnel turnoff: three lanes restricted Westbound indefinitely.

- M8 J26 West slip : one lane restricted Westbound indefinitely.

- A737 B787 Howwood: Both carriageways are restricted between Lochwinnoch and Howwood due to a broken down vehicle. Motorists are advised to use caution on approach.

- A9 Carrbridge - A95 North Aviemore: A9 at Carrbridge is currently restricted due to a broken down vehicle. Motorists are advised to use caution on approach.

- A737 Lochwinnoch - B777 Beith - Breakdown, All lanes restricted in both directions.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice remain in place for much of Scotland through to Friday night.

Transport Secreatry Humza Yousaf announced on Twitter: “I have just updated Parliament that Police Scotland have upgraded their travel warning to Stage 4.

“This means you should avoid travel between 9pm - 5am in the areas affected by the Amber warning.”

For more traffic updates visit Traffic Scotland.

