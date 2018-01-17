Which Scottish schools could be closed tomorrow due to snow?

Have your say

Schools in the Scottish Borders will remain closed tomorrow following heavy snowfall.

The Borders Council confirmed that all local authority schools in the area will be shut while severe weather warnings are in place.

In Dumfries and Galloway, 27 schools were shut down today (Wednesday) and currently the local council anticipates they will all open again on Thursday.

East Ayrshire, The Highlands and Stirling also suffered closures and updates are expected as to whether they remain closed tomorrow later this afternoon.

All schools in North Lanarkshire were open on Wednesday but the council said all prelim exams scheduled for Thursday 18 January would be postponed and revised arrangements made.

Snow warnings remain in place for much of Scotland through till Friday.

Amber warnings are in effect for South West Scotland, Lothian & Borders and Dumfries and Galloway Central. Yellow warnings remain in place for parts of Tayside & Fife, Strathclyde and the western Highlands.

The Met Office said a further 10cm of snow at low levels and 20cm on high ground could fall tomorrow and on Friday.

Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle, head of road policing for Police Scotland, said: “Winter driving is a question of common sense and drivers should ask themselves if they really need to travel when conditions are poor.”

For more information about the schools in your area, visit your local council’s website.

