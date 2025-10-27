Scotland traffic: Drivers to face delays and diversions as M8 set for fortnight of overnight closures
Scotland’s busiest motorway will be closed overnight for around two weeks starting on Monday as crews clean the Harthill Footbridge.
BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, announced overnight closures on the M8 between Monday 27 and Friday 31 October.
It said the M8 westbound will be fully closed between Junctions 4a and 5 from 8.30pm until 6am for five nights from Monday to Friday this week.
The M8 eastbound will then be fully closed between Junctions 5 and 4a for the same window from Monday 3 November to Friday 7.
A signed diversion route will be in place via the B7066 and the B7057, adding around six minutes on to journey times for drivers.
David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East unit Bridges Manager, said: “This footbridge over the M8 is being cleaned to ensure it can continue to provide safe and reliable service, and it is essential for the safety of road users and the workforce that the carriageway below is closed while this takes place.
“We thank road users for their patience and understanding.”
Live traffic information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot or on X at @trafficscotland.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.