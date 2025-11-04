Drivers are facing delays of over 30 minutes.

Drivers have been hit by delays on the M77 this morning after reports of “multiple road traffic collisions”.

Traffic is backed up to Junction 5 on the M77 | Getty Images

Traffic Scotland reported “heavy delays” after three collisions caused disruption during rush hour. The accidents were reported at junctions one, three and seven.

In its latest update, at 8.28am, Traffic Scotland said the incidents at junction three and seven had been cleared.

However, it said the M77 is still currently restricted northbound at junction one, Dumbreck Interchange, due to an accident.