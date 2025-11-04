M77 incident: Drivers hit by major rush hour delays on Glasgow's M77 after reports of 'multiple collisions'
Drivers have been hit by delays on the M77 this morning after reports of “multiple road traffic collisions”.
Traffic Scotland reported “heavy delays” after three collisions caused disruption during rush hour. The accidents were reported at junctions one, three and seven.
In its latest update, at 8.28am, Traffic Scotland said the incidents at junction three and seven had been cleared.
However, it said the M77 is still currently restricted northbound at junction one, Dumbreck Interchange, due to an accident.
Traffic is backed up to junction 5 with drivers facing delays of 36 minutes.
