Massive wildfires roaring through the Los Angeles area have left neighbourhoods in ruins, killing at least five people.
Three major blazes that erupted just a day earlier grew substantially while winds scattered embers far and wide.
More than 100,000 people were under mandatory evacuations.
Here are 13 pictures that show the devastation left by the fires.
1. A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire around a burned structure in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
2. The Eaton Fire burns a vehicle Wednesday.
(AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
3. Megan Mantia, left, and her boyfriend Thomas, return to Mantia's fire-damaged home after the Eaton Fire.
AP Photo/Ethan Swope
4. A resident sprays their property with a garden hose as the Eaton Fire engulfs structures across the street.
AP Photo/Ethan Swope