(AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

In Pictures: 13 images show the devastation caused by LA wildfire as at least five people confirmed dead

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie

Engagement Editor

Published 9th Jan 2025, 06:57 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 09:12 GMT

More than 100,000 people were under mandatory evacuations.

Massive wildfires roaring through the Los Angeles area have left neighbourhoods in ruins, killing at least five people.

Three major blazes that erupted just a day earlier grew substantially while winds scattered embers far and wide.

More than 100,000 people were under mandatory evacuations.

Read more here: Pair of lynx found on the loose in the Highlands in ‘suspected illegal release’

Here are 13 pictures that show the devastation left by the fires.

1. A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire around a burned structure in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

Photo Sales

2. The Eaton Fire burns a vehicle Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Photo Sales

3. Megan Mantia, left, and her boyfriend Thomas, return to Mantia's fire-damaged home after the Eaton Fire.

AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Photo Sales

4. A resident sprays their property with a garden hose as the Eaton Fire engulfs structures across the street.

AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleWildfiresUSA
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice