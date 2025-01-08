Pair of lynx found on the loose in the Highlands in 'suspected illegal release'

Police confirmed specialist officers are helping them to trace the animals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two lynx have been spotted roaming the Cairngorms National Park in what authorities have said is a suspected illegal release.

Police Scotland confirmed the big cats were seen in the Drumguish area, near Kingussie, on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pair of lynx have been spotted in the Highlands in a suspected illegal release, according to authorities | PA

Officers confirmed the lynx are not from the nearby Highland Wildlife Park, but specialist staff from the wildlife centre are helping them trace the pair.

Residents living in the area reported increased police, RSPCA, and drone activity on Wednesday evening.

The Scotsman understands the lynx were also spotted on the same day on a nearby rewilding estate run by Wildland Ltd, which is owned by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen.

Tim Kirkwood, the chief executive of Wildland Ltd, said the organisation had been made aware of the big cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Scotsman: “We have been informed about the reported release of two lynx in the vicinity of Killiehuntly estate. I understand they have been photographed.

“We certainly weren’t involved in their release. We are liaising closely with the relevant authorities and stakeholders, including the police.

“We will do whatever we can to support their safe recovery.”

A spokesperson from the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) said: “The park authority has been notified about a suspected illegal release of two lynx in the Cairngorms National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police Scotland has been informed and are working closely with partners, including the park authority, to establish the full picture and take appropriate action.

“We condemn the illegal release of wild animals in the strongest possible terms and we are also concerned for the welfare of the lynx that have been released.”

The authority said people should not attend the area and appealed to anyone with information about the lynx to contact police.

The wild cats were once native to Britain, but were driven to extinction 500 to 1,000 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various rewilding groups have been campaigning for years to have lynx reintroduced to Scotland. The farmers’ union NFU Scotland has voiced concerns about the impact the big cats could have on livestock.

A spokesperson for Scottish Land and Estates, a membership organisation for estate owners, said: "We were shocked to hear of this incident.

“While the full facts have to be established and the matter is subject to a police investigation the apparent illegal release of animals by unknown parties in these circumstances is utterly irresponsible.

“The welfare of these animals is a real concern but they should not be approached and anyone with information should contact the police."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Wednesday, police were advised that two lynx had been spotted in the Drumguish area near to Kingussie.