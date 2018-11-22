Lockdown over at Ailsa hosptial in Ayr where nurse stabbed

Lockdown over at Ailsa hospital in Ayr where a nurse stabbed.

A nurse is being treated for serious injuries after being stabbed in the grounds of a hospital this morning.

Staff and patients at Ailsa hospital in Dalmellington Road in Ayr were told to lock themselves in their rooms and offices while a major police investigation got underway.

A helicopter is being used to help police officers search the hospital’s ground where the attack took place.

The woman’s injuries have been described by hospital staff as “serious but stable.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Shortly after 10.00am this morning a woman was seriously injured after she was stabbed in a car park of Ailsa Hospital, Dalmellington Road, Ayr.

“The injured woman, was taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are described by hospital medical staff as being serious but stable. Her relatives have been made aware.

“Officers continue to carry out an extensive search of the local area. The car park of Ailsa Hospital remains closed as police enquiries are ongoing. The remainder of the hospital is open to staff and patients.

“Chief Inspector Derek Frew, Area Commander for South Ayrshire, is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident to contact Police Scotland as a matter of urgency via 101.”

NHS Ayrshire and Arran tweeted at 1pm to say the lockdown had ended.

Ailsa Hospital specialises in mental health and psychiatry and cares for elderly patients.

It has a 52 bed Intensive Physiatric Care Unit.

Billy McClean, associate director, NHS Ayrshire and Arran, said: “NHS Ayrshire & Arran is aware of an incident in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital this morning.

We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors. We are unable to comment any further at this time.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The health secretary has been able to advise me and our understanding is, let me stress this is our understanding, that injuries sustained by a nurse are not life-threatening.

“The police are fully involved in this because, obviously, the safety of staff and patients are of the utmost importance and will be driving everything that is being done.”