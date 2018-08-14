Liverpool’s Mo Salah referred to police for ‘using phone while driving’

Footage apparently showing Liverpool footballer Mo Salah using his mobile phone while driving has been referred to police by his club.
A video posted online appeared to show the player sitting in traffic as a number of people, including children, gathered near his car before he drove off.
A Liverpool FC spokesman said: “The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding its capture.
READ MORE: Rumour Mill: Porto eye Celtic ace | Rangers fans ‘want Gerrard statue’ | 30yo linked with Celtic return
“We have spoken to the player also and will deal with any follow-up internally.
“Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter.”
Merseyside Police said: “We have been made aware of a video believed to show a footballer using a mobile phone whilst driving.
“This has been passed to the relevant department. Thanks for letting us know.”