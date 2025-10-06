The father and grandfather died at the weekend, his family has said.

Leading Scottish businessman and philanthropist Ian Suttie has died at the age of 80 after a battle with dementia.

A statement issued on behalf of the family said the 80-year-old passed away at the weekend following a “lengthy” battle with the illness.

Mr Suttie was one of the most prominent industrialists to emerge from Aberdeen’s transformation into the oil and gas capital of Europe. He played a central role in shaping the city’s modern energy sector through a string of entrepreneurial ventures.

As well as his business career, both he and wife Dorothy spent millions of pounds supporting charitable causes. Among these was most notably the £21 million Suttie Centre delivered by the University of Aberdeen and NHS Grampian, and the Suttie Art Space at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

‘Tremendous zest for life’

Mr Suttie was also a father-of-three and grandfather-of-eight.

Reflecting on their five decades of marriage, his wife paid a moving tribute, saying: “Ian had a tremendous zest for life, and together we shared so many wonderful times. Over more than 50 years of marriage, we travelled the world and made countless friends along the way.

“I was proud to support Ian in his business endeavours and together we raised three lovely children, Julia, Fiona and Martin. I will miss him deeply, but I have a lifetime of memories to cherish and I look forward to creating new ones with our children, grandchildren and the friends who have been such a great source of support in recent years.”

Born in Aberdeen in 1945 to Jack and Maisie Suttie, Mr Suttie grew up in a close-knit family. His father ran three licensed grocery shops under the name J.A. Suttie, while his mother worked as a hairdresser. He attended Broomhill Primary before moving on to Robert Gordon’s College, where he laid the foundations for a career in business.

After school, he joined Meston & Co in Golden Square and studied part-time at the University of Aberdeen as part of his Chartered Accountancy qualification. He met Dorothy in 1967 and they married in 1971 at King’s College Chapel.

In 1972, Mr Suttie moved to Hastings, East Sussex, to work for an American conglomerate establishing a manufacturing facility for televisions and white goods. He returned to Aberdeen five years later to join the rapidly growing oil and gas sector, holding senior roles at companies including Houlder, Interdrill and Dan Smedvig.

In 1988, as managing director of Petrocon, he led a management buy-out of the Aberdeen business with private equity backing - a move that would shape the next decades of his career. This led to the creation of Offshore Rentals, which became a cornerstone of Orwell Group, a collection of businesses including Wellserv and Downhole Technology. Orwell grew rapidly and, in 2000, was acquired by Weatherford.

A year earlier, Mr Suttie had quietly acquired a 0.91 per cent share in the Buchan oil field, laying the groundwork for First Oil Expro, which became the largest private UK-owned oil and gas company, turning over £100m at its peak with just seven employees.

However, like many firms, First Oil Expro was hit hard by the 2015 oil downturn, which led to the business falling into administration and its assets being sold off. Elsewhere, an attempt to revive the troubled Richards textile mill in Aberdeen also proved unsuccessful when the company entered administration in 2004.

Mr Suttie continued to be involved in a wide range of ventures, including whisky bottling, property development, hospitality, and further oil and gas service companies. These enterprises were brought together under the First Tech Group, which employs 400 people across the UK in energy, oil and gas, and renewables.

‘Loving and devoted dad and papa’

Today the business is led by Mr Suttie’s son Martin, who today paid tribute to his father’s energy and determination.

He said: “I speak for myself and both my sisters when I say we are immensely proud to call Ian Suttie our dad. He was a loving and devoted dad and papa, who embraced life and approached every day with an energy and determination that were truly unmatched.

“His love for his grandchildren shone brightly in later life, right up until illness took hold. We are also deeply proud of our mum, who supported dad in an extraordinary way and played a huge part in his success. In recent years especially, her patience and affection were remarkable and we cannot thank her enough.

“As a boss, he was demanding in the best possible way. In every business, he pushed the teams to keep moving forward. Decisions were made quickly, and things got done – creating an environment where both the companies and the people within them could thrive.

“Of course, not everything went perfectly. But the culture he built allowed people to learn, grow and succeed. I know many will feel, as I do, that they learned a great deal from working with Ian Suttie - none more so than me.”

The statement said Mr Suttie would be remembered not only as a formidable businessman and innovator, but as a devoted husband, father and grandfather, whose energy, ambition and generosity touched the lives of many.