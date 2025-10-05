Aberdeen come to life after long wait as fans leave early in Dundee match

Dons land first win of the season as Karlsson on target once again

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin knows there is still plenty of work ahead - but expressed his delight after the Dons recorded a first Premiership win of the season at the seventh time of asking by beating Dundee 4-0.

Bologna loanee Jesper Karlsson netted from the penalty spot and swept home a second-half finish to bookend further strikes from Adil Aouchiche and Emmanuel Gyamfi at Pittodrie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thelin, whose side showed encouraging signs in Thursday’s 3-2 Conference League loss to Shakhtar Donetsk, said: “We still have things to improve, but we are growing week by week.

Jesper Karlsson scored twice as Aberdeen floored Dundee. | SNS Group

“We spoke after the Shakhtar game about the connection with our support – we have to do our thing on the pitch first to show that connection, and today it was there from the start.

“In previous games we’ve had performances that have been OK but with no goals or clean sheets, so I’m pleased for everybody connected to the club that we get this result today at home. There were a lot of good things.

“The mix of goalscorers is super important for us – we can’t rely on one person so it’s good that there’s a mix.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee fans leave early

Dundee manager Steven Presley took the blame for a poor performance from his side, with sections of the travelling support leaving even during the first half.

“To lose any game 4-0 is obviously really disappointing, but from a tactical perspective we didn’t get it right,” he said. “We worked on certain aspects and didn’t manage to execute on those, and ultimately that’s on me.

“We pressed at the wrong times and Aberdeen really jumped on that and caused us problems. It wasn’t a lack of effort from the players, it was executing the game-plan, and that’s on my head.

“There’s no doubt about Aberdeen’s quality, but I felt we trained well and there was belief around the group. We started well and with intent, but there were far too many moments when they got between us and as a result it was a difficult afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fans pay their money and want to see a good performance from a Dundee side, and they didn’t see that today. I’ve no complaints (about fans leaving early).”

It was a sore afternoon for Dundee boss Steven Pressley. | SNS Group

The hosts started well, with Gyamfi having an early effort held by Jon McCracken in the Dundee goal, while Kevin Nisbet should have netted with McCracken stranded, but fired straight at a covering defender who was able to clear.

The opener arrived midway through the first half as Cameron Congreve was adjudged, after a VAR review, to have used a hand in clearing a corner. As he did on Thursday night, Karlsson stepped up to convert into the bottom-left corner.

Dundee responded immediately, with Ryan Astley’s drive well held by Dimitar Mitov, but the Dons would soon be 2-0 up. Aouchiche was initially crowded out by the Dee defence when he took on a Nisbet pass, but stuck out a leg to prod home from the edge of the six-yard box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And just two minutes later, Aberdeen were out of sight, Gyamfi sending Stuart Armstrong away on the left, before the latter crossed in for the German full-back, who had continued his run, to stroke home. The Dons had the ball in the net for a fourth time when Jack Milne bundled home after McCracken had blocked a Nisbet effort, but the flag went up against the young defender.

The fourth did come just after the hour when Karlsson, on-loan from Bologna, spun brilliantly to create space to curl past McCracken from eight yards.