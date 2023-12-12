Whether you're sending a present via Royal Mail, Parcelforce, Evri, DPD or DHL, here's everything you need to know about the last dates to post for Christmas delivery.

It won’t be long now until presents are placed under the tree waiting to be opened, but for those among us who are scrambling at the last minute knowing when the last posting dates are is key.

Christmas post should always be sent out as early as possible – particularly when it comes to international deliveries – to make sure your presents reach the correct destination in plenty of time. However, it isn’t always easy to stay organised at such a hectic time of year.

So to help make sure that your Christmas runs as smoothly as possible, here’s what you need to know about last posting dates for Christmas 2023.

Royal Mail last Christmas posting dates

If you’re looking to post something with Royal Mail to have it arrive in time for Christmas, here’s what you need to know about the last dates to post.

Monday, December 18 – 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For, Royal Mail Tracked 48

– 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For, Royal Mail Tracked 48 Wednesday, December 20 – 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail Tracked 24

– 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail Tracked 24 Thursday, December 21 – Special Delivery Guaranteed

– Special Delivery Guaranteed Friday, December 22 – Special Delivery Guaranteed, though Guaranteed Saturday delivery will cost extra

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to send something internationally with Royal Mail or Post Office you may be out of luck to have it arrive before Christmas.

Parcelforce last posting dates Christmas 2023

Parcelforce have a helpful guide for customers looking to send parcels before Christmas. Here are the Parcelforce last posting dates for Christmas 2023.

Thursday, December 21 – Next Day Services; express10, expressAM and express 24.

– Next Day Services; express10, expressAM and express 24. Wednesday, December 20 – 2 Day Services; express48 and express48 large

– 2 Day Services; express48 and express48 large Thursday, December 14 – globalExpress to Europe (unless otherwise stated), globalPriority to Republic of Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Denmark and Greece

– globalExpress to Europe (unless otherwise stated), globalPriority to Republic of Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Denmark and Greece Monday, December 18 – globalExpress; covering Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece

– globalExpress; covering Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece Tuesday, December 19 – globalExpress; covering USA, Canada, Republic of Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Germany and Denmark

– globalExpress; covering USA, Canada, Republic of Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Germany and Denmark Tuesday, December 19 – IrelandExpress; covering Northern Ireland to Republic of Ireland

It is worth noting that for those looking to send a present via Parcelforce’s express services that there are several postcode restrictions, particularly in Scotland, which will mean that extended delivery times apply. It’s worth reading the smallprint just to be sure that you leave yourself enough time and don’t incur any surcharges.

Evri last posting dates for Christmas 2023

If you’re looking to send your presents via a courier service, Evri could be a convenient option with Evri Lockers and ParcelShop drops.

Tuesday, December 19 – Last day for courier collections to send UK parcels

– Last day for courier collections to send UK parcels Wednesday, December 20 – Last day to send a UK parcel via Standard delivery from a ParcelShop or Evri Locker by 11am

– Last day to send a UK parcel via Standard delivery from a ParcelShop or Evri Locker by 11am Thursday, December 21 – Last day to send a UK parcel via Next Day delivery from a ParcelShop or Evri Locker by 11am

– Last day to send a UK parcel via Next Day delivery from a ParcelShop or Evri Locker by 11am Friday, December 15 – Standard delivery to Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and UAE

– Standard delivery to Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and UAE Saturday, December 16 – Standard delivery to Ireland, Priority delivery to Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands.

– Standard delivery to Ireland, Priority delivery to Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands. Sunday, December 17 – Priority delivery to France

Despite the dates shared by Evri, if you are sending a parcel to or from Scotland there are several postcode restrictions which could disrupt your scheduled or chosen delivery date and cost more.

DPD last posting dates Christmas

DPD also warn customers that sending their parcels early is the best way to avoid disappointment, however there are several key dates which can ensure that your present is dropped off in time.

Wednesday, December 20 – Final day for parcel collection service booking

– Final day for parcel collection service booking Thursday, December 21 – Final day for parcel collection (must be pre-booked), and drop off services.

International shipping dates for DPD vary, so make sure to check both DPD Classic and DPD Air Services for specific last Christmas posting dates.

DHL last posting dates Christmas 2023

DHL also offer a consumer service to help get presents where they need to go before Christmas.

Wednesday, December 13 – Final day to send parcels to Europe

– Final day to send parcels to Europe Thursday, December 21 – Final day for UK parcel collection service.