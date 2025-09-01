The fake soft toys were found to pose a chocking and suffocation risk to children

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 100 fake Labubu toys which pose a “serious” safety risk to children have been seized from shops in a town centre in Moray.

Moray Council said its Trading Standards team had seized the poor quality copies of the highly prized dolls from shops in Elgin town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dolls, made by toy maker Pop Mart, have been a viral online sensation in recent years. However, their popularity and price mark has led to a flood of cheap counterfeits being sold on high streets across the UK.

The council is warning of the dangers to children posed by fake Labubu dolls being sold on the high street | Moray Council

Moray Council said the fake toys haven’t gone through safety checks and pose a danger to children who come into contact with them.

Trading Standards officers found many of the toys had small parts that could easily come off, including the plastic hands and feet, which could present a choking hazard.

The council said some toys also had poor stitching and exposed stuffing, increasing the risk of suffocation. Other counterfeits seized have also been found to contain dangerous chemicals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labubu dolls are an internet sensation | Moray Council

Chair of the Planning and Regulatory Services Committee at Moray Council, Councillor David Gordon, said: “There are significant safety concerns associated with these fake toys.

“Toy Safety Regulations are there to protect children from the dangers associated with toys which haven’t been properly tested to ensure they are safe from risks like harmful chemicals and choking hazards.

“Shops who choose to ignore these risks and sell these types of unsafe toys can expect to have them seized.”

The council has urged people buying Labubu toys to check for a CE or UKCA marking on the label, and to check the packaging for the name and address of a UK or EU supplier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said real Labubu dolls can be identified by their holographic Pop Mart sticker, a QR code linking to the website, and a UV stamp on one foot.