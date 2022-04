The fire has been burning for over 24 hours and is being tackled by a number of fire crews from the area.

According to reports, at least four crews were originally sent to extinguish the wildfire that is believed to be a 1.5 square mile blaze.

Further crews have since been dispatched, with crews also remaining on the scene overnight.

Crews have been on the scene since 10:20am on Wednesday.

The latest forecast for the area shows that some heavy rain is expected over the course of the weekend.