Wildfire warning issued for much of Scotland

The risk of wildfires across many parts of the country over the next few days has been declared as 'extreme'.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning that fires could ignite and spread easily with warm temperatures and strong winds forecast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning applies from Friday 22 April until Monday 25 April and covers the North, Central and the West of Scotland.

Group Commander Keith Langley, who is one of SFRS' Wildfire Tactical Advisors, is urging the public to take the utmost care in the countryside. said: "The key issues over the next few days are sunshine, warm air temperatures, low humidity and moderate to strong winds.

“Dead grass, leaves, twigs and heather on the ground will dry quite quickly in these conditions and when ignited can burn very fast with extreme fire intensity.

"Please exercise caution outdoors to avoid fires breaking out and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame."

Wildfire danger assessments are made on behalf of the Scottish Wildfire Forum. They are done on a broad area basis.