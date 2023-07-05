From protesters to the procession: 20 of the best pictures as King Charles III given Scottish crown jewels
King Charles III has been presented with the Scottish crown jewels in a lavish Edinburgh ceremony.
Thousands of people gathered along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh today to witness a national thanksgiving service marking the coronation of King Charles III.
During the ceremony, which has been called a "mini-coronation", the King was presented with the crown jewels of Scotland; a sword, sceptre and the crown worn by Mary Queen of Scots in 1543.
A procession led King Charles and Queen Camilla from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, past crowds and protestors on the Royal Mile before ending at St Giles' Cathedral, where the service took place.
Here are some of the best pictures from King Charles III's thanksgiving and dedication service.