King Charles III has been presented with the Scottish crown jewels in a lavish Edinburgh ceremony.

Thousands of people gathered along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh today to witness a national thanksgiving service marking the coronation of King Charles III.

During the ceremony, which has been called a "mini-coronation", the King was presented with the crown jewels of Scotland; a sword, sceptre and the crown worn by Mary Queen of Scots in 1543.

A procession led King Charles and Queen Camilla from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, past crowds and protestors on the Royal Mile before ending at St Giles' Cathedral, where the service took place.

Here are some of the best pictures from King Charles III's thanksgiving and dedication service.

1 . A police marksman keeps watch A police marksman keeps watch on the rooftop of the Scottish Parliament ahead of the service.

2 . Members of the armed forces at the Palace of Holyroodhouse Members of the armed forces at the Palace of Holyroodhouse during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication.

3 . The People's Parade ahead of the service The People's Parade, which involves people from across Scotland to represent life in the country, during the procession to St Giles' Cathedral.

4 . The public gather along the Royal Mile Members of the public gather to view the procession ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral.