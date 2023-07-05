All Sections
From protesters to the procession: 20 of the best pictures as King Charles III given Scottish crown jewels

King Charles III has been presented with the Scottish crown jewels in a lavish Edinburgh ceremony.

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST

Thousands of people gathered along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh today to witness a national thanksgiving service marking the coronation of King Charles III.

During the ceremony, which has been called a "mini-coronation", the King was presented with the crown jewels of Scotland; a sword, sceptre and the crown worn by Mary Queen of Scots in 1543.

A procession led King Charles and Queen Camilla from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, past crowds and protestors on the Royal Mile before ending at St Giles' Cathedral, where the service took place.

Here are some of the best pictures from King Charles III's thanksgiving and dedication service.

A police marksman keeps watch on the rooftop of the Scottish Parliament ahead of the service.

1. A police marksman keeps watch

Members of the armed forces at the Palace of Holyroodhouse during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication.

2. Members of the armed forces at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The People's Parade, which involves people from across Scotland to represent life in the country, during the procession to St Giles' Cathedral.

3. The People's Parade ahead of the service

Members of the public gather to view the procession ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral.

4. The public gather along the Royal Mile

