Crowds and protesters have lined Edinburgh’s Royal Mile as a special service of thanksgiving is held to mark the coronation of King Charles

The King and Queen have arrived at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh for the start of a service of thanksgiving and dedication celebrating their coronation.

Charles and Camilla travelled the short distance from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the church where leading figures from Scotland’s national life are gathered for the event.

Crowds stood behind barriers in Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to watch the King and Queen be driven past.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla leaving the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, were part of the royal procession and entered the cathedral behind the monarch and his wife, with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also at the service.

Kate wore a Catherine Walker coat, hat by Philip Treacy and a necklace from the late Queen’s collection, while William was dressed in his RAF No1 uniform.

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf will give a reading during the service, while others attending from the world of politics include Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.

Members of the military make their way down the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral

The service will feature centuries-old aspects of Scottish royal tradition along with new additions such as pieces of music written specially for the occasion, a psalm sung in Gaelic and the use of passages from the New Testament in Scots.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, will preach the sermon and then provide a blessing to close the service.

Others involved will include violinist Nicola Benedetti, who will be among the musicians playing, and Olympic rower Dame Katherine Grainger who will carry the Elizabeth Sword which is being used in place of the Sword of State.

Seated among the congregation are individuals from the people’s procession, a group around 100-strong reflecting all aspects of Scottish society from the arts and politics, to education, civil society and business, including charities which the King supports as patron.

Police officers on horseback patrol along the Royal Mile ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Major General Alastair Bruce, governor of Edinburgh Castle, watched the people’s procession set off from the fortress’ esplanade to the cathedral, and it was joined by four mounted elements of the SCOTS Dragoon Guards, the Pipes & Drums of Robert Gordon’s Combined Cadet Force and the 51 Brigade Cadet Military Band.

Crowds gathered early on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile with visitors from as far away as New Zealand hoping to catch a glimpse of the King on his way to the service of thanksgiving.

Three sisters, Julie Avery, 51, from Birmingham, Karen Shortiss, 54, from Penicuik, Midlothian, and Linda Halfpenny, 67, from New Zealand, met up in the capital on Wednesday to see Charles and Camilla making their way to St Giles’ Cathedral for the event.

Mrs Halfpenny has lived in New Zealand for 42 years and is in Britain to see her two sisters.

Members of the public wait outside St Giles' Cathedral

Her time at home coincided with Charles and Camilla’s visit to Scotland, so she phoned her sisters and asked if they could attend the event with her.

Mrs Avery said: “Linda is over here visiting and last week she sent me a message asking if I could have Wednesday off and could I come up, so I said ‘Yes alright.’

“I came up last night and I’ll go home tomorrow morning to go to work tomorrow afternoon.”

Mrs Shortiss said: “We’ll spend the day together as well.”

Wellwishers and protesters

Mrs Halfpenny said she had “come a long way” and the sisters wanted a “good position” to be able to see the royal procession.

Also in the crowd were four women from Italy, wearing fascinators and carrying royal family teacups.

They are on a business trip in Scotland and came along at midnight on Tuesday to scope out their position in the crowd, but arrived at 8.30am on Wednesday.

Ciara, from Bologna, said: “We like the royal family and we want to share with our community to show what happened.”

Paula, also from Bologna, added: “We want to show our support to the new King.”

Chris McCloskey, 54, who is originally from Glasgow but now lives in Memphis in the US, said: “I saw the Queen here at her jubilee in 1977, so this could be like a repeat of that.”

He was joined by his 10-year-old nephew Aaron, from Tullibody, whose sister presented flowers to the late Queen at an event more than 20 years ago.

Aaron said he was “very excited” to see the King.

Elsewhere in the crowd was Margaret Jenkins, 62, from East Lothian, who said: “I’m excited to see King Charles, my King, and I know not everyone would agree.”

Anne Connolly, 65, from South Shields, said: “It’s a good day out. We’re looking forward to seeing the King and Camilla.”

Referring to an area fenced off for protesters outside the cathedral, she said: “They’ve given the protesters the best spot here, the best view. It isn’t fair.”

Protesters gathered outside the High Court building holding placards saying “Not My King”.

Earlier on Wednesday, three of them made their way up and down the Royal Mile chanting “Not My King” and handing out stickers to passers-by.

One of the protesters said that the royal family is a “symbol of the state the country is in”.

She said: “They are a classic example of people who have too much when people have so little.

“It’s not a personal thing against the King, but it is a democratic disgrace that he has this unelected position in a modern country.”

She said protesters had received an “absolutely fabulous” response from passers-by.

She added: “It’s mostly tourists and they all find it very strange that we still have this odd constitutional quirk.”