The explosion happened at Gorse Park, Ayr, on Monday, October, 18 and a family of four remain in hospital after they maintained serious injuries from the blast – two are in a critical condition and two are stable.

A 47-year-old man is in a stable condition in Queen Elizabeth University hospital and an 11-year-old boy is also in a stable condition in the Royal Hospital for sick children.

However, a 43-year-old woman and a 16-year old boy is still in a critical condition in Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

An aerial view of a house explosion in Gorse Park in the Kincaidston area on October 19, 2021 in Ayr, Scotland. Local media reported that two adults and two children were taken to hospital after last night's explosion, which destroyed a terraced house and damaged nearby homes. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, South Ayrshire Council, the Health and Safety Executive and SGN are all involved and are currently keeping an open mind as to what has happened.

Chief Inspector Derrick Johnston, area commander for South Ayrshire, said: “Our thoughts are very much with those injured in the explosion, their families and people in the community who have been displaced from their homes. I would like to thank everyone for their patience.

“All partner agencies are working together to find out the cause but this is a complex incident and finding answers will take time. I can assure the public that we are working hard to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with information that could help with the multi-agency investigation can get in touch with Police Scotland via 101.

In addition, information such as phone footage or private CCTV that could assist, can be submitted to Police Scotland via the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S33-PO1

