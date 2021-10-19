The explosion occurred at Gorse Park, where emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.10pm yesterday.
A family of four have maintained serious injuries from the blast, and are currently being treated in hospitals across the city.
The Scotia Gas Networks (SGN) commented on the incident, and said it is ‘too early to speculate’ on the cause of the blast.
A joint investigation between Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, which aims to determine the cause of the explosion, is underway.
