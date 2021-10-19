The photos which show the devastating effect of the explosion in Kincaidston.

Kincaidston explosion: 12 pictures that show the devastating extent of damage caused by gas explosion in Ayr

The blast, which left a family of four seriously injured, affected four houses, and caused evacuations in the local area.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 5:00 pm

The explosion occurred at Gorse Park, where emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.10pm yesterday.

A family of four have maintained serious injuries from the blast, and are currently being treated in hospitals across the city.

The Scotia Gas Networks (SGN) commented on the incident, and said it is ‘too early to speculate’ on the cause of the blast.

A joint investigation between Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, which aims to determine the cause of the explosion, is underway.

1. Google street view

A google street view snap of the house that was flattened off Kincaidston Drive, prior to the explosion.

Photo: SWNS

2. Pre-blast aerial shot

Another photo from Google Maps shows the Kincaidston estate before the explosion.

Photo: SWNS

3. Emergency services at the scene

Emergency services at the scene at Gorse Park, Ayr, following the explosion.

Photo: Jane Barlow

4. Emergency service response

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service all attended the emergency, with the latter dispatching three specialist operations vehicles, six ambulances and an air ambulance.

Photo: Jane Barlow

