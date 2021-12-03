Kieran was last seen in the Broad Street area of Aberdeen, at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, December 1.He is described as being of medium height and build, with dark brown hair. Police do not know what he was wearing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers believe that Kieran could be staying in a hotel in the city centre of Aberdeen. He is known to have connections in the Peterhead area.Police have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 1541 of Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.