Two men have been arrested.

A 44-year-old from Glasgow and a 40-year-old from Clydebank were initially stopped trying to leave the UK by Counter Terrorism Border Police officers.

After a search of their vehicle, they were arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism.