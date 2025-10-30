The beloved retailer said rising costs had led to the decision to close its stores.

A much-loved retailer with stores in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dunfermline has closed its doors for good after entering voluntary liquidation.

In new communication with its supplier partners, seen by Guitar.com, Kenny’s Music revealed its decision despite its “strongest sales ever” in recent years.

Alex Marten, Managing Director at Kenny’s Music, said: “The rapidly rising cost base across both stores and e-commerce, combined with continued pressure on margins, has made it impossible for us to operate sustainably within the traditional music retail model,”

Kenny's was one of Scotland’s biggest guitar shops and instrument specialists | Google Maps

He added: “Continuing to trade would not have been responsible.”

He continued: “Although this chapter is ending, I remain committed to the MI industry and hope to contribute again in future in a way that better reflects the changing needs of musicians and suppliers alike. In the meantime, I will do everything I reasonably can to assist you and the proposed liquidator through this process.”

The Kenny’s Music online store has shut down, with a short message which reads: “Our online store is currently unavailable.”

Its bricks-and-mortar store in Dundee closed earlier this year.

In its goodbye message at the time, staff at the Dundee store said changing shopping habits had changed but it would “miss being part of the city’s music seen”.

Tributes to the much loved store have poured in since the news was announced.

One fan said: “Absolutely gutted about this.. I’ve been lucky to have worked for Sound Control in the early 90s until its demise in 2008 then Kenny’s music in late 2011… until just a few months ago, so sorry for everyone involved and my heart goes out to you all… great times and memories.”

Another said: “Having worked in Sound Control for 5 years both in Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy it was always evident that the local music shop was not just a retail environment it was also a hub for musicians and would be musicians to get together to try gear, make friends and just hang out.

“In the end we are all totally to blame, we could have chosen to pay a bit more for the experience rather than go for the easier option. Very sad indeed.”

50rpm, a community based arts organisation based in Coatbridge, said: “Sad news that Kenny's Music has gone out of business.

“We always try to buy our equipment from local music shops, having bought part of our PA and lots of cables from their Glasgow store.