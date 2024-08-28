Why Keir Starmer 'resetting' relationship with EU doesn't undo Brexit

The Labour leader is in Berlin before heading to France.

Sir Keir Starmer is in Berlin this week, where he is promising a “reset” of relations with the European Union.

However, despite the fearmongering offered by some of the Tory right, this is no attempt to undo Brexit. There will be no return of freedom of movement. Erasmus is not coming back. The Single Market remains something Britain is not a part of, despite its financial merits.

The Prime Minister’s focus is not on revisiting these old arguments, but instead having a better working relationship with those in Brussels, something greatly undermined by the previous Government’s.

Brexit undoubtedly damaged relations, though they were some way on the mend under Rishi Sunak, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock and then-Foreign Secretary David Cameron also enjoying a strong working relationship.

By focusing on Germany, which sits at the heart of the EU project, Labour hopes to develop beneficial and influential ties, and ones that do not leave them vulnerable to attacks over Brexit.

Speaking in Berlin, Sir Keir repeatedly insisted he wants a reset in relations between the UK and EU, but that "would not mean reversing Brexit or re-entering the single market or Customs Union".

This is where the focus on defence seen at Wednesday’s bi-lateral with German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz comes from. While Germany and England have had cultural or financial arrangements, defence was never the forefront. With that changing due to the Ukraine war, it is an area that avoids custom union debates, and allows the UK to show a shared interest.

Justin Tallis/PA Wire

This could see industrial cooperation in defence, shared strategies on Ukraine and working together on issues such as climate change. Britain is not part of the bloc, but Downing Street doesn’t think this means not working closely with them.

Sir Keir said a new agreement with Germany would benefit areas including science, technology, development, trade and business, adding it was "once-in-a-generation chance to deliver for working people". How it delivers for working people was not clear, but the financial rewards are obvious.

On migration, there will also be data sharing and a joint action plan, suggesting a tougher stance that is a far cry from the benefits of freedom of movement.

The main possible pitfalls of a closer alignment are financial and time. Germany and the UK are the biggest defence spenders in Europe, and raising that to meet the ever escalating challenge of the Ukraine crisis will be a struggle at two per cent of GDP on military spending. For Britain to reach 2.5, as NATO is discussing, will be even harder.

Then, there is the issue of elections, with Germany going to the polls in September 2025. While the treaty is planned to be signed this year, any delay or any deeper agreement will need to be reached first, in case a change of government brings a change of approach.