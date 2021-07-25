Karisse Lavelle: Police searching for missing Paisley teenager

A search has been launched to find a missing teenager.

By Jonathon Reilly
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 9:39 am
Updated Sunday, 25th July 2021, 9:40 am
Karisse Lavelle, 18, was last seen in Beech Avenue in Paisley around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24.

She is described as 5ft 4ins, of medium build, with a fair complexion, long brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Karisse was wearing a black hooded top, grey shorts and white Converse trainers.

Missing Paisley teenager Karisse Lavelle. Picture: Renfrewshire and Inverclyde Police Division on Facebook.

Sergeant Malcolm Clark, of Paisley Police Station, said: “We are concerned for Karisse's welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

“We believe that she may be in the Renfrew or Paisley area and ask anyone who knows where she is to contact police.

"Similarly, if Karisse is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting reference number 4777 of July 24, 2021.

