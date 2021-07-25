Karisse Lavelle: Police searching for missing Paisley teenager

Karisse Lavelle, 18, was last seen in Beech Avenue in Paisley around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24.

She is described as 5ft 4ins, of medium build, with a fair complexion, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time of her disappearance, Karisse was wearing a black hooded top, grey shorts and white Converse trainers.

Missing Paisley teenager Karisse Lavelle. Picture: Renfrewshire and Inverclyde Police Division on Facebook.

Sergeant Malcolm Clark, of Paisley Police Station, said: “We are concerned for Karisse's welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

“We believe that she may be in the Renfrew or Paisley area and ask anyone who knows where she is to contact police.

"Similarly, if Karisse is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting reference number 4777 of July 24, 2021.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.