JK Rowling launches legal action against former PA over credit card spending spree

JK Rowling is taking legal action against her ex- assistant for allegedly spending thousands on a credit card without authorisation.

The author has accused 35-year-old Amanda Donaldson of spending £10,000 on a business credit card and claiming £3,000 of merchandise according to reports in The Sun.

Court papers seen by newspaper claim Donaldson’s alleged spending was rumbled after the husband of the Harry Potter author, Neil Murray, 47, after a £400 Christmas party wasn’t book despite the PA having taken a deposit for the event. Her assistant had been asked to book an event at the Michelin-starred Castle Terrace restaurant in Edinburgh.

JK Rowling — who appeared before Airdrie Sheriff Court under her real name Joanne Murray - is suing for more than £24,000 in total.

According to reports, she claims Donaldson, from North Lanarkshire took money without her authorisation.

She was sacked for gross misconduct by the author but denies the claims that she spent money at Jo Malone, Molton Brown and almost £2,000 in coffee shops.

JK told Sheriff Derek O’Carroll financial inaccuracies were allegedly discovered when her accountant reviewed a spreadsheet Donaldson updated.

Amanda Donaldson is claimed to have “fraudulently” marked entries as either for business or personal use by her boss.

She is also accused of stealing foreign currency.

After the claims came to light, Donaldson is said to have blamed JK’s nanny Fiona Shapcott.

Court documents seen by The Sun state Donaldson refused to repay the sum.

A spokeswoman for JK confirmed action to obtain the money is underway.

The case continues next month.