The former footballer was sacked while he was live on air

Former footballer-turned-broadcaster Jermaine Jenas has said he is “not very happy” about his sacking from the BBC following complaints about his behaviour.

His position at the BBC as host of The One Show was terminated on Thursday while he was presenting live on TalkSport radio. He continued the broadcast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers

Afterwards, speaking to a TalkSport host, he said: "I can't really talk about it. As you can probably see, I'm not happy about it. But currently as it stands I'm going to have to let the lawyers deal with it.

"There's two sides ... that's all I can say now."

Match Of The Day and One Show presenter Jermaine Jenas who is "speaking to his lawyers" after being sacked by the BBC. Picture: PA | PA

Mr Jenas added: "I'm not happy about this situation. I'm going to be speaking to my lawyers about it, is all I can say right now."

TalkSport said the station had been “made aware of a breaking news story” as Mr Jenas was presenting his show, but had decided with the former footballer the broadcast would continue. However, the broadcaster added there was “no plans” for him to broadcast on the station “in the immediate future”.

A spokesperson said: "We made a decision - with Jermaine - that he should continue to present the show.

"Given the array of serious allegations being reported as the story continues to evolve, it's for Jermaine as a private individual to address them in the way he chooses.

"There are no plans for Jermaine to broadcast as a presenter on TalkSport in the immediate future."

The former Premier League player, 41, was removed from his position at the BBC following an internal investigation by the corporation because of alleged complaints about his behaviour.

Mr Jenas, who has four children and is married, had worked as an occasional host on the programme alongside Alex Jones since 2020, following the departure of Matt Baker, taking up a permanent role in 2021.

