Jermaine Jenas presented the show alongside Alex Jones

Ex-footballer Jermaine Jenas has been sacked from presenting The One Show.

The former Premier League player, 41, has been removed from the BBC One evening programme following an internal investigation by the corporation because of alleged complaints about his behaviour, it has been reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been removed from the programme with immediate effect.

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

Mr Jenas, 41, who has four children and is married, had worked as an occasional host on the programme alongside Alex Jones since 2020, following the departure of Matt Baker, taking up a permanent role in 2021.

He has also appeared as a pundit on Match of the Day and BT Sport after retiring from professional football in 2016. He also served as lead presenter for TNT Sports for the UK coverage of the FIA Formula E World Championship.

During his footballing career, Mr Jenas played for English club sides Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Queens Park Rangers.

His agent, MC Saatchi, also no longer represents him.

The decision comes as the broadcaster’s chief content officer Charlotte Moore said the BBC was “not complacent” about its workplace culture.