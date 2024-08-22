BBC issues statement as footballer Jermaine Jenas sacked from The One Show over behaviour complaints
Ex-footballer Jermaine Jenas has been sacked from presenting The One Show.
The former Premier League player, 41, has been removed from the BBC One evening programme following an internal investigation by the corporation because of alleged complaints about his behaviour, it has been reported.
He has been removed from the programme with immediate effect.
A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”
Mr Jenas, 41, who has four children and is married, had worked as an occasional host on the programme alongside Alex Jones since 2020, following the departure of Matt Baker, taking up a permanent role in 2021.
He has also appeared as a pundit on Match of the Day and BT Sport after retiring from professional football in 2016. He also served as lead presenter for TNT Sports for the UK coverage of the FIA Formula E World Championship.
During his footballing career, Mr Jenas played for English club sides Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Queens Park Rangers.
His agent, MC Saatchi, also no longer represents him.
The decision comes as the broadcaster’s chief content officer Charlotte Moore said the BBC was “not complacent” about its workplace culture.
The One Show airs on BBC One weekdays at 7pm, featuring topical stories and studio guests.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.