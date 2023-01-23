A fire has broken out at the Jenners building on Princes Street with eight fire appliances at the scene.

Firefighters are currently on the scene, with South St David Street closed in both directions between St Andrew’s Square and Princes Street.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 11:30 this morning.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.29am on Monday, January 23 to reports of a commercial building fire at Rose Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a building well alight.

“A further eight appliances, including a high reach, were mobilised and crews remain on scene as they work to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported.”

