Jenners fire Edinburgh: Fire breaks out at Jenners building in Princes Street

A fire has broken out at the Jenners building on Princes Street with eight fire appliances at the scene.

By Kevin Quinn
3 minutes ago

Firefighters are currently on the scene, with South St David Street closed in both directions between St Andrew’s Square and Princes Street.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 11:30 this morning.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.29am on Monday, January 23 to reports of a commercial building fire at Rose Street, Edinburgh.

A fire has broken out at the Jenners Building in Edinburgh

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a building well alight.

“A further eight appliances, including a high reach, were mobilised and crews remain on scene as they work to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported.”

Building work is believed to have been under way to convert the top of the building into a hotel. The former department store closed its doors in December 2020 due to the Covid lockdown, with owners House of Fraser vacating the building the following May.

