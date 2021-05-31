Thieves steal 1,000 litres of diesel from Buckie Forestry Commission site

A tank was broken into within Forestry Commission area in Aultmore.
The theft is believed to have taken place sometime between 12 noon on Saturday, 22 May, and 6.30am on Monday, 24 May.
Constable Christopher Mackinnon, from Buckie Police Station, said: “Enquiries into this theft are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information about this to please come forward.
“We are also asking people to be wary if they are offered any red diesel for sale, and to consider where it may have come from.
“If you have any concerns, then contact police and the matter can be investigated.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 0536 of 25 May. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.
